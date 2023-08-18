(The Center Square) – West Virginia will spend $25 million to build a new aviation maintenance training at Pierpont Community and Technical College.
Senate Bill 1029, signed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, allows the school to build a 70,000 square-feet facility to increase space for the program and allow enrollment to increase from 130 to 200 students per year.
“The people involved have worked so hard to make today happen,” Justice said while signing the bill. “What you are doing at this school and airport is unbelievable. I am so proud to have been a part of this. My dad was a captain in the Air Force in World War II and he always said 'it is an honor flying with you.' That's exactly how I feel today.”
The new facility on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport will have two high bay hangers, aviation-related specialty labs, including shops for turbine and reciprocating engine overhauls, flight controls and hydraulics, lecture classrooms, and a learning resource and testing center.
There will also be shops and classrooms for Pierpont’s Advanced Welding program.
The school offers a two-year associate degree and a one-year certificate program for aircraft maintenance.
"Our school is at capacity, so getting this project started as fast as possible is very important,” said David Hinkle, chair of Pierpont’s board of governors. “This is going to be a real game changer for us and the airport. I want to thank Gov. Justice for everything he has done to help get us to this point."