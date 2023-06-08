(The Center Square) – Charter schools in West Virginia can be approved by the statewide Professional Charter School Board, according to a Thursday ruling from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
The ruling threw out a previous injunction against the governor, senate president and speaker of the house in Kanawha County Circuit Court against House Bill 2012.
“We have been saying it all along: the senate president, speaker of the house and governor were not the proper parties to the preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said about the ruling. “Because of that, the plaintiffs lack the jurisdictional standing necessary to pursue relief in court. Even so, the circuit court enjoined the governor. Our office’s efforts and the Supreme Court’s ruling ensure that the government officials are not enjoined when the statutory authority is actually assigned to other state agencies.”
The ruling clarified that it is the board’s choice to approve schools or not, not the decision of the governor.
“Governor Justice does not control the PCSB’s ability to approve or reject charter school applications,” the ruling said. “Because Governor Justice does not possess this ability, the circuit court’s preliminary injunction requires a party (Governor Justice) to order a nonparty (the PCSB) to cease performing a function.
“Since Respondents’ alleged injury is not, and cannot be, directly redressed through the circuit court’s preliminary injunction against Governor Justice, we easily conclude that Respondents’ have not satisfied the redressability prong of our standing test.”