(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s annual back to school sales tax holiday is scheduled for Friday-Sunday.
The sales tax holiday applies to clothing items that cost $125 or less, laptop or tablet computers that are $500 or less, school instruction material of $20 or less, school supplies of $50 or less and sports equipment that costs $150 or less.
The holiday does not apply to items used in a trade or business.
“This is just a way to give a little assistance to all of the families that are putting kids back in schools,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said on Monday.
While the tax holiday was promoted by Justice as a benefit to taxpayers, the Tax Foundation reports tax holidays don’t promote economic growth or significantly increase overall purchases; rather, they change the timing of when people buy those supplies.
“Sales tax holidays are an inefficient response to inflation that encourage spending to be concentrated in a limited window at a time when supply chains are already strained,” the group reports, saying 17 states held a sales tax holiday in 2022.
“Most sales tax holidays involve politicians picking products and industries to favor with exemptions, arbitrarily discriminating among products and across time, and distorting consumer decisions,” the report states.
Clothing has a wide definition but it doesn’t include protective equipment, sewing equipment, patches, costume masks, umbrellas, watches, hair bows or belt buckles.