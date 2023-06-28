(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive $420,000 for economic development planning in a federal grant from the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The funding will go toward planning comprehensive economic development strategies across the state through four regional economic development councils.
Region 1, made up of McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties, will receive $210,000 while $70,000 apiece will go to the Eastern Panhandle, Mid-Ohio Valley and Region 7 offices. Region 7 is comprised of Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Randolph, Tucker and Upshur counties.
Mid-Ohio includes Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Richie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties. Eastern Panhandle includes Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties along with nine municipalities.
“Investing in regional economic development planning is critical for creating good-paying jobs and spurring opportunity for all West Virginians. The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and today’s announcement is great news for our entire state,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “These investments will allow the regions to compete and thrive and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”