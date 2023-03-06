(The Center Square) – The West Virginia House passed a record tax cut on over the weekend that will ultimately have an $817.8 million annual impact, according to a fiscal note on the bill.
The bill, which passed the West Virginia Senate a week before, also includes a rebate on the state’s ad valorem car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax for small businesses and property tax credits to West Virginia’s veterans.
“Exactly two years ago to this day, I proposed a personal income tax cut for all West Virginians,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “Since that time, I’ve been doggedly pursuing a meaningful tax reform deal to help our people struggling with inflation, and to give them back their share of our state’s financial successes. Today, we’re nearing home base on this historic deal, negotiated by myself and the leaders of our Legislature, that will really, truly help our people, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Justice said the bill puts the state on a path to completely eliminate personal income tax.
This time, House Bill 2526 added a fiscal note that says was requested on Friday and posted to the bill Saturday. The personal income tax portion is expected to have a $114.6 million impact this fiscal year before growing to $695.6 million in fiscal 2024, $609.5 million in fiscal 2025 and $634.4 million in fiscal 2026.
The fiscal note also noted future income tax reductions would be difficult to predict as they are triggered by economic statistics at the time but the future reductions will not be larger than 10% in a single year.
“This is a big relief for West Virginia's small business owners,” said National Federation for Independent Business State Director Gil White. “Cutting the personal income tax really helps small businesses because most small businesses are organized as pass-through entities, meaning their owners pay taxes at the individual rather than the corporate rate.
"The 50% rebate on property taxes for small businesses would also bring immediate relief for businesses still recovering from the economic setback that began three years ago this month with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The 100% income tax credit for motor vehicle taxes is expected to have a $135 million to $140 million impact in fiscal 2024 and then $157.9 million in fiscal 2025.
The veteran property tax credit is expected to have an $8.4 million impact beginning in fiscal 2025 for 9,300 eligible homeowners.
“It’s never enough for the folks pushing these tax cuts,” said Executive Director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Kelly Allen. “Already promising ‘more reforms’ when the ink isn’t even dry on an $800 million plus hit to state budget. Moving the goalpost for when these supply side cuts eventually fail and they say, oh we just needed more.”
The bill comes as the state is currently $1.1 billion ahead of its budgeted estimates on tax collections for the fiscal year through nine months.