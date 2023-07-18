(The Center Square) – West Virginia has received $5.9 million in health care funding from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appropriations.
The largest section of funding went to the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program through West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Services to increase access in the state to HIV and AIDS treatment.
“The funding announced today will help increase access to HIV/AIDS and substance use disorder treatment services, bolster two nurse practitioner training programs and advance important medical research through Marshall University,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”
The funding includes $700,000 for the Marshall University Research Corp.’s nursing education practitioner residency and fellowship program along with $678,000 for the Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for its substance abuse and mental health services project.
Cabin Creek Health Systems will receive $635,349 for its nursing education nurse practitioner residency and fellowship program while Marshall will receive $444,000 for research on oral diseases and disorders.
While Manchin praised this year's Ryan White investment, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS directors condemned what the House Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies proposed for future Ryan White appropriations in fiscal year 2024.
NASTAD said the proposal would cut $238 million in future AIDS-related spending for the Ryan White program along with $220 million less for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for HIV, Hepatitis, sexually transmitted diseases and tuberculosis.
“This is a radical bill that puts at risk decades of progress towards ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States,” said NASTAD Executive Director Dr. Stephen Lee. “These efforts have received longstanding bipartisan support – such as the EHE Initiative, which was created under the Trump administration.
"The proposed cuts would have a devastating effect on our national public health infrastructure, and we could see increases in new HIV infections and people being lost to care. This bill is shortsighted, and the Senate must restore these cuts in their appropriations mark.”