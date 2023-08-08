(The Center Square) – West Virginia continued its special session related to corrections department issues as the House Finance and House Judiciary committees hears bills on everything from temporary IDs to officer pay increases to medical care.
Gov. Jim Justice called the special session with short notice Sunday, proposing a total of 44 bills, including the corrections bills along with $150 million for highway maintenance, $12 million for local fire departments and $10 million for EMS providers.”
“This is one-time money we’re able to provide for our counties, so I will bring all parties to the table very soon, including the counties and the Legislature, so that we can all work together to find a responsible funding stream for our First Responders without raising taxes,” Justice said. “We all know that our First Responders are our heroes, so I’m very proud to propose this funding.”
Justice said he was ready to call the special session as soon as both the Senate and House told him they were ready to address those issues. But not all lawmakers agreed with the timing.
“@WVGovernor called the legislature into Special Session for 4:00 pm today via a proclamation we received at 3:15 p.m.” Rep. Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, wrote on X.com. “Shortly after entering the chamber we’re handed a perfectly crafted summary of 44 bills he wants us to pass. This isn’t what good governance looks like.”
House Bill 108 on bail reform was pulled from the judiciary committee agenda but it heard House Bill 111 on a $2,000 retention bonus to incentive Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees to stay on the job for 12 months.
House Bill 109 prevents the use of state funds on nonmedically necessary procedures but allows for hormonal birth control and if wanted, hysterectomies and vasectomies.
House Bill 106 requires the availability of free temporary ID cards that can be used for 180 days while House Bill 110 authorizes the Supreme Court of Appeals to create a bond program in each West Virginia circuit.
The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it currently has 750 vacancies and hopes to hire 300-400 individuals.
The department currently offers 12-month bonuses for officers but it is not written in code and could then be offered within contracts. The bill also aims to increase starting pay, sets pay minimums and allows for pay increases for positions with critical vacancies.