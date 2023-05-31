(The Center Square) – The United States Justice Department announced Wednesday it is taking civil action against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and 13 coal companies he owns or operates to collect $7.6 million in civil penalties against those companies.
The report says the Department of the Interior Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement cited those companies for more than 130 violations along with issuing 50 cessation orders between 2018 and 2022.
“The underlying violations pose health and safety risks or threaten environmental harm,” the DOJ report said. “In addition, defendants failed to pay required AML fees, which fund the reclamation of coal mining sites abandoned or left in an inadequate reclamation status.”
If a violation is found, notice is then served and the company has a deadline to fix the issues. Thirty days after those violations are issued, civil penalties can begin to be assessed.
“Our environmental laws serve to protect communities against adverse effects of industrial activities including surface coal mining operations,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement. “Through this suit, the Justice Department seeks to deliver accountability for defendants’ repeated violations of the law and to recover the penalties they owe as a result of those violations.”
The companies involved include A & G Coal Corp., Bluestone Coal Corp., Chestnut Land Holdings, Dynamic Energy, Frontier Coal Co., Justice Energy Co., Kentucky Fuel Corp., National Coal LLC, Pay Car Mining, Premium Coal Co., S and H Mining and Tams Management.
“Utterly brazen,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted about the DOJ action. “When I said the Biden DOJ is the most political & partisan DOJ in history, I wasn’t kidding….”