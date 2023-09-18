(The Center Square) – There will not be a full panel review of a ruling earlier this year that allowed West Virginia and other states to cut taxes.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in the 11th District will not again review the case, led by West Virginia, which challenged a stipulation in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.”
West Virginia used that ruling to pass an income tax cut earlier this year. That tax cut bill is estimated to have a $817.8 million annual impact.
“This case is about state’s sovereignty, and I’m pleased the court reiterated the January ruling,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Our lawsuit was designed to protect West Virginia from federal overreach. We have fought back against that overreach with the November 2021 win in district court, but the Biden administration kept on insisting their interpretation of the law is correct.”
West Virginia was a co-sponsor plaintiff along with Alabama and Arkansas. Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah were also named on the suit.
The plaintiff states made the argument the U.S. Department of Treasury cannot force the states to “relinquish control of their taxing authority in return for economic aid.”