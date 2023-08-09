(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Legislature approved spending $150 million on the state’s roads and $125 million on a consolidated state lab along with $21 million for corrections officer pay and $5.8 million for one-time bonuses for non-uniformed corrections workers before closing out a special session.
The consolidated lab funding was the second portion of an appropriation for the project while the bonuses will result in a $2,300 signing bonus upon being hired followed by a $2,300 bonus in March 2024.
The Legislature approved moving $150 million in surplus to the State Road Fund along with allocating $25 million to the Economic Development Authority for the building of an airline hangar for the Pierpont Aviation Mechanic Program to allow for increased class sizes.
The Senate also passed a bill sending $45 million to Marshall University’s General Administration Fund before adjourning.
The special session began with 44 proposed bills and ended with more than 30 passed and 16 completed by the Senate on the final day.
The Legislature also passed bills on appropriations for the Department of Corrections, including a $142,000 appropriation, and a new requirement that the department consult with a medical professional before deciding what medical care is necessary.
The State Supreme Court is now authorized to develop a pretrial release program and electronic court date reminder system.