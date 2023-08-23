(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s fire departments and first responders received $12 million in additional funding through a trio of bills passed during West Virginia’s recent special session.
Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 1021, 1022 and 1023. SB 1021 creates a special revenue fund through the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to send funds to local county commissions in counties with excess levies or dedicated fees related to emergency services.
“There is no way that we make it without our first responders, and my goal is to supply you with everything you need to continue protecting our communities,” Justice said at a ceremonial signing of the bills. “Today is a monumental day because of what has been accomplished. Again, I cannot thank you enough for everything you do for our state."
SB 1022 and SB 1023, meanwhile are supplemental funds for the Division of Emergency Management, Growth County Fire Protection Fund and County Fire Protection Fund.
The funds can be used for fire departments and emergency medical services for individual counties.
The funds can be used for such expenses as personal protective equipment, facilities upkeep and buying or upgrading rescue, communications or ambulance equipment.
The funds can also pay for education and training expenses or to offset costs related to compliance with Insurance Service Office recommendations, utility bills and insurance payments.
"The cooperation between the West Virginia Legislature and the Governor to come up with this one-time appropriation to help fund our fire departments and emergency medical services is really huge,” Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Rob Cunningham said.