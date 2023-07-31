(The Center Square) – West Virginia airports will be receiving $13.9 million in improvement grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
The funding includes $8.1 million to rehabilitate the runway at the Greenbrier Valley Airport and $3.8 million to end the runway at the Morgantown Municipal Airport.
“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $13.9 million to improve service, safety and efficiency at four of our airports across West Virginia,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateways to the rest of the world, and the funding announced today will boost local tourism and spur economic development throughout our great state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”
The other grants were $1.3 million to update the airport master plan at the Tri-State Airport/Milton J. Ferguson Field in Wayne County and $657,000 to construct a terminal building at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Harrison County.