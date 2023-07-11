(The Center Square) – West Virginia saw 20,000 more residents removed from Medicaid in June as the state continues its process of redetermination for the program.
Overall, the state now has 601,000 on the program, down from a high of 667,500 in April.
West Virginia saw 43,000 removed from the program in the first two months after redetermination began for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Federal health emergency rules prevented states from their annual eligibility check on eligibility between March 2020 to March 31 of this year, meaning anyone who qualified for the program at any point was allowed to stay on Medicaid until redetermination began this spring.
Nationwide, that led to a record 100 million enrolled in Medicaid nationwide.
Of those in West Virginia on Medicaid, 459,000 are on managed care plans with nearly 25,000 on Mountain Health Promise and 117,500 on a fee for service plan.
Of the 20,000 who lost eligibility in June 4,884 filled out the paperwork and were determined ineligible with 1,518 then sent to the health care marketplace for a reduced-fee plan while 14,303 were removed for procedural reasons, which include not filling out the renewal paperwork.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced new rules to prevent those who still qualify for Medicaid from losing services, including allowing managed care plans to help complete portions of renewal forms and allowing pharmacies and community organizations to help with reinstatement for those recently disenrolled.
“Nobody who is eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program should lose coverage simply because they changed addresses, didn’t receive a form, or didn’t have enough information about the renewal process,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.