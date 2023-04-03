(The Center Square) – West Virginia has collected nearly as much in taxes and fees, with three months remaining, as it budgeted for the entire fiscal year, according to March numbers released by the Senate Committee on Finance.
The state collected $517.8 million in March, more than the $358.8 million that was budgeted. For the year, the state has collected $4.6 billion, just less than $35 million shy of what was budgeted for the entire fiscal year.
That means the state has, so far, exceeded its budgeted estimates by $1.3 billion already this fiscal year with $246.7 million of that overage coming from personal income tax collections.
Another large overage is in state severance tax, assessed for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone, and sandstone among others.
The state is nearly $605 million over estimates for the year and has already collected more than three times the $250 million in estimated severance taxes for the full fiscal year.
Overall, the state collected $29.6 million more in March than it did in March 2022 and the fiscal year collections are $635 million more than they were at this point a year ago.