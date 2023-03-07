(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice plans to sign a tax cut bill into law today that will have an $817.8 million impact.
The bill passed the West Virginia House on Saturday and the Senate a week before. It includes an income tax cut along with a rebate on the state’s ad valorem car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax for small businesses and property tax credits to West Virginia’s veterans.
“We will return tax dollars to the people of West Virginia,” Justice said Monday ahead of the move.
Justice called it a $750 million tax cut but the fiscal note on House Bill 2526 said that the personal income tax portion is expected to have a $114.6 million impact this fiscal year before growing to $695.6 million in fiscal 2024, $609.5 million in fiscal 2025 and $634.4 million in fiscal 2026.
After that, future income tax reductions would be difficult to predict as they are triggered by economic statistics at the time but the future reductions will not be larger than 10% in a single year.
The 100% income tax credit for motor vehicle taxes is expected to have a $135 million to $140 million impact in fiscal 2024 and then $157.9 million in fiscal 2025.
The veteran property tax credit is expected to have an $8.4 million impact beginning in fiscal 2025 for 9,300 eligible homeowners.
The bill comes as the state is currently $1.1 billion ahead of its budgeted estimates on tax collections for the fiscal year through nine months.