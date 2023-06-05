(The Center Square) – A new report says West Virginia has the worst economy in the country.
The WalletHub report – which considered states’ economic activity, economic health and innovation potential – ranked West Virginia 51st of the 50 states and District of Columbia.
West Virginia ranked 51st in innovation potential, 48th in economic activity and 47th in economic health for a final score of 24.12. Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi and Hawaii had the next lowest scores.
Washington, Utah, Massachusetts, Colorado and California ranked atop the list.
The report took into account 28 different economic indicators. One of those was startup activity, where West Virginia ranked 51st.
Kent Jones, a Professor of Economics at Babson College, warns that more economic incentives aren’t the solution to luring more business to a state.
“I am not a fan of tax breaks and other temporary incentives,” Jones said. “Businesses may be happy to cash in on the incentives, but a long-term strategy for remaining in a particular area will more likely depend on the local pool of educated talent, business regulations, and the environment.”
West Virginia was also 51st in median annual household income and 48th in change in nonfarm payroll. West Virginia ranked last in the number of independent inventor patents per 1,000 working-age population and ranked 50th in the percentage of jobs in high-tech industries.
Janet Harrah, the Senior Director for the Center for Economic Development and Research at Northern Kentucky University, said plenty of indicators show that the overall U.S. economy is slowing.
“History tells us that when inflation is high and the Federal Reserve starts to raise rates, the economy will slow,” Harrah said. “That is indeed what has been happening according to many economic indicators such as the slowdown in business investment, the slowdown in consumer spending, and the slowdown in home sales and prices.”