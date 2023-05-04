(The Center Square) – West Virginia has reached a settlement with Kroger for $68 million in a state opioid lawsuit against the pharmacy.
The Kroger settlement is the final remaining settlement after Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid previously agreed to settlements in the lawsuit, which claim the pharmacies did not enact proper controls in the distribution of opioids to West Virginia residents.
“Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a press release. “West Virginia remains on top in settlement dollars per capita. And although the hundreds of millions of dollars we secured from these companies will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid menace, our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in the state.”
Rather than be part of nationwide settlements with the companies, West Virginia chose to go alone in its lawsuits.
Morrisey previously said going alone was a risk but it has paid off in the state as West Virginia has doubled what it would have obtained by being part of those national suits.
Walmart settled for $65 million, CVS settled for $82.5 million and Rite Aid settled for $30 million while Walgreens settled for $83 million.
The state has settled for $328.57 million from retail pharmacies, $296.5 million from manufacturers and $400 million from wholesalers.
The settlement means that Kroger will pay $34 million upfront, then $12 million June 30, 2024, another $12 million June 30, 2025, and then lower additional payments over the next seven years
“Getting justice from those responsible for the opioid epidemic in the state has always been my top priority as your Attorney General—so many lives have been lost and so many families have been shattered by this epidemic,” Morrisey said.
The settlement funds will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding which allows for the creation of the West Virginia First Foundation.
The Foundation gets 72.5% of each settlement or judgment while 24.5% of settlement and judgment dollars go to local governments and 3% is held in escrow.