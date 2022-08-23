(The Center Square) – Renters and landlords who faced financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday to apply for West Virginia’s Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.
The program's portal will close at 11:59 on Friday and will no longer take applicants after that time. Eligible first-time applicants who submit their applications before that time will have their applications reviewed and processed as the funding allows.
Renters who earn no more than 80% of the area median income and can demonstrate financial losses caused by the pandemic or pandemic-era economic conditions may be eligible for funding.
“Generally, rental payments, recovery housing program fees and relocation expenses will be made directly to the landlord and utility payments will be made directly to the utility company on behalf of the household,” according to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund’s website.
The eligible expenses for which one can apply for aid include past-due rent, past-due utility bills, internet expenses, relocation costs, eviction costs and recovery housing program fees.