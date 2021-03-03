(The Center Square) – After the West Virginia House passed an amended version of legislation to put a check on the authority of local health boards, the legislation has been sent back to the Senate.
Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Michael Maroney, R-Marshall, would give county and city executives the final say over rules adopted by local health boards. Except during an emergency, the adoption or new rules or amendments to current rules would have to be approved by county or city leaders before they can go into effect. Anything that is not approved can be revised and resubmitted.
In the case of an imminent public health emergency, the departments can adopt or amend a rule that goes into effect without this approval. However, the leader of the locality shall approve or disapprove of the rule within 30 days of it going into effect. The legislation would not affect any rules adopted by local health boards before the change goes into effect.
The legislation has support from Republican leaders in both chambers who hold supermajorities. It is opposed by Democratic leaders.
In the original Senate bill, the county and city officials would become non-voting members on the local health board, but the House amendment would allow them to remain voting members.
The Senate can either accept these changes and send the bill to Gov. Jim Justice or reject the amendment and work with the House further on passing the legislation.