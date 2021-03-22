(The Center Square) – All West Virginians age 16 or older will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines immediately and fairs and festivals are set to resume in May, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
“As we continue to lead the nation with our vaccine distribution, we do not want to let our foot off the gas,” Justice said in a statement on Monday. “I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated. At the same time, we have got to get more and more West Virginians vaccinated, and now is our time. Let’s go, West Virginia. Let’s get everyone in the state vaccinated. That’s our goal.”
All residents 65 years or older will still be prioritized in scheduling, but any person at least 16 years old can begin pre-registering to receive the vaccination. The priority for older residents will remain in effect until every person in that age range who wants a vaccine has received one.
West Virginians can pre-register for a vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov or through the COVID-19 vaccine info line by calling 833-734-0965.
On May 1, fairs and festivals in the state will be able to resume. The governor’s office said updated safety guidelines will be issued some time this week.
“These events are part of the fabric of our state. We want them to go on,” Justice said. “I expect all these events to continue following all safety guidelines in order to keep West Virginians safe if they choose to attend these events.”
Unless COVID-19 numbers start to get significantly worse, Justice said all the state’s fairs and festivals will be held to help residents get back to some level of normalcy.