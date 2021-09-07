(The Center Square) – All but two West Virginia counties have broken into the red or orange categorization for COVID-19, which indicates higher rates of COVID-19 infections throughout the state.
As of the most recent update, 41 counties are in the red, which means they either have 25 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate more than 8% for tests. Another 21 counties are in the orange, which means they either have 15 or more cases per 100,000 people, but less than 25, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%.
Pleasants County and Tucker County are the only two counties in better condition. Pleasants has a gold ranking, which is right below orange and Tucker has a yellow rating, which is right below gold.
“Our map, for all practical purposes, looks solid-red now,” Gov. Justice said in a statement.
“Really and truly, we’ve got a big-time situation in West Virginia, as we do all across this nation,” Justice said. “The only way we’re going to get through this with an outcome that is halfway good is we’ve got to get more and more people vaccinated. That’s the only ticket we’ve got. I wish to goodness I could tell you something else. But the bottom line is we’re going to have a bunch more people die if we don't kick it in gear like nobody’s business.”
Total active cases have surpassed 20,000 people for the first time since February, reaching 21,752. It has gone up more than 2,000 since Friday.
Hospitalizations and ICU patients from COVID-19 are at its highest point since the state’s biggest wave in January and is continuing the climb, according to the governor’s office. There are 756 people in the hospital, 247 confirmed cases in the ICU and 132 cases in which the person is using a ventilator.
Justice urged residents to get vaccinated against the virus. West Virginia’s vaccination rate has been lower than the national average. Although data have shown that vaccinated people can get the virus, such cases are less common and usually less severe.
“We’ve got to someway realize that we’ve got to get vaccinated for all – not just for you, but for everybody – we’ve got to do this,” Justice said. “We can stop a lot of this terrible, terrible carnage.”
Vaccination rates have been the highest among the elderly population, which are most at risk of dying or becoming seriously ill from the virus. Younger people rarely die or get seriously ill from contracting COVID-19, unless they have a compromised immune system or other health issues.
To date, slightly more than 51% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and less than 73% have gotten their first shot. Less than 73% of those aged 50 or older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 86% have gotten their first shot. More than 80% of those aged 65 or older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 92% have gotten their first shot.