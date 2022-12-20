(The Center Square) – In anticipation of a winter storm system expected to hit West Virginia this week, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 counties Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, is forecasting a “large and intense” winter storm system will begin impacting parts of the state starting Wednesday night into Thursday. The storm system is expected to bring “very cold temperatures, gusty winds, and snow showers" region-wide by Friday, according to the NWS.
Windy conditions and very cold temperatures and accumulating snow showers are expected to continue from Friday through Saturday.
Justice’s state of preparedness directs the West Virginia Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare resources to respond to the storm should an emergency develop.
At this time, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division is encouraging residents to gather supplies in case they have to stay home in a power outage, keep extra batteries and flashlights on hand and make sure medications and other necessities are obtained prior to the storm.
“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather,” EMD Director GE McCabe said in a statement. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency, even on holidays.”
To assist emergency agencies tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefing with state officials and local partners and updates will be provided by EMD liaisons from each county, according to the governor’s office.