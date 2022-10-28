(The Center Square) – Advance voting has begun in most West Virginia counties, and voters can cast their votes in the two U.S. House races, state House and state Senate races and ballot initiatives.
In all but one county, advance voting has already begun and will continue until Nov. 5. The only locality that has not yet begun advance voting is Wood County, which will start Nov. 1. Most locations will be closed on Sundays, but every location will be open from Monday through Saturday.
The hours of operation depend on the locality, but most advance voting locations open by either 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. Most of the locations close between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., but every location is open until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Some locations also stay open longer on Thursdays.
Polling locations and hours of operation can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.
West Virginia has two congressional districts, both of which have incumbent candidates up for reelection. Rep. Carol Miller, a Republican representing the First Congressional District will is facing Lacy Watson, a Democratic challenger. Rep. Alex Mooney, the Republican incumbent in the Second Congressional District will face Democratic challenger Barry Wendell.
There are no statewide office elections in West Virginia, but there are four statewide ballot initiatives.
Amendment 2, which is the most contentious initiative, would allow the state legislature to exempt certain business properties from local taxing laws. The measure has support from the West Virginia Republican Party and West Virginia Republican legislative leadership, but is opposed by Gov. Jim Justice. Amendment 4 would give the state legislature oversight over the Board of Education by requiring the legislature to approve, amend or reject proposed rules. This has support from Republican lawmakers and opposition from the Board of Education.
Amendment 1 would strip courts of their authority to review impeachment judgements. This has support from Republican lawmakers and opposition from Democratic lawmakers. Amendment 3 would authorize incorporation of religious denominations and churches. This has received support from the ACLU as well as a bipartisan group of lawmakers. There has not been much opposition to Amendment 3.
Voters will also decide who represents them in the state government. The House and the Senate are both holding elections. Currently, Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers.
Those who reside in Charleston will also be able to vote on the city council and mayoral elections.