(The Center Square) – A West Virginia abortion ban, which dates back to the 1800s, is facing a legal challenge from the West Virginia ACLU who wants a court to rule the law is unenforceable.
After the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal or restricted in several states. In some states, this happened through “trigger laws,” which were recently passed to restrict abortion in the case of Roe being overturned. But in other states, such as West Virginia, pre-Roe abortion restrictions were still on the books, but could not be enforced because the Roe ruling was still in place. With Roe being overturned, those laws automatically went back in place.
West Virginia’s pre-Roe abortion law outlawed abortion, except when the drugs or the procedure that caused the abortion were used in good faith to save the life of the mother or the child. Per the law, any person who administers drugs to a woman or uses any other means to “destroy her unborn child” or produce an abortion or miscarriage is subject to a felony. If guilty, a person would serve between three and 10 years behind bars. If the woman dies in the procedure, then the guilty party would be subject to a murder prosecution.
Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey intend to enforce the law, but the ACLU is arguing a court should rule the law has been “repealed by implication.” Their view holds the older abortion law became void when West Virginia passed legislation to regulate legal abortion.
“We will not stand by while this state is dragged back to the 1800s,” ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said in a statement. “Every day that uncertainty remains about the enforceability of this statute is another day that West Virginians are being denied critical, lifesaving healthcare. That’s why we are asking the Court to make it clear this law cannot be enforced.”
The ACLU argued the 1800s abortion ban has been dormant for about a half of a century and other abortion laws have taken its place. The lawsuit argued West Virginia currently has a modern and comprehensive statutory scheme that regulates abortion, which does not impose criminal penalties on abortion and permits most pre-viability abortions.
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has stopped offering abortions because of the old law going back into effect. If a judge ruled in the ACLU’s favor, legal abortion would then be permissible in the state again.
However, this would probably be only momentarily.
Even if the old rule were to become void, Morrisey plans to issue guidance for lawmakers on whether they need to update the law and pass any legislation to ensure that an abortion ban is in effect. Justice said he was open to calling a special session to update the language if he needs to, which has support from a lot of Republican lawmakers.
In some states, abortion supporters have already filed lawsuits to argue abortion is protected in the state constitutions. Such an argument would be highly unlikely to work in West Virginia because voters approved a referendum in 2018, which adds an amendment to the constitution that explicitly states no provision in the state constitution protects a right to abortion.