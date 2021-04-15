(The Center Square) – N3, which is part of Accenture, announced an expansion in its Charleston, West Virginia office that will bring 100 new jobs to the city.
“We are looking for people eager to make their mark in the technology industry, and our location at the Regional Technology Park in Charleston has been the perfect place to grow our West Virginia presence,” N3 Vice President of Operations Ken Boggs said in a statement. “There is a career path at N3 for those who want to grow in an expanding global business.”
The company, which was Accenture acquired in October of last year, provides global sales strategy and execution programs with technology companies across the world. It uses cloud, software platforms and 5G networks for its sales skills and processes.
Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement that the announcement highlights the diversification of the state economy and demonstrates how businesses can thrive.
“West Virginia’s economy continues to grow,” Justice said. “We have an incredible manufacturing base and a great workforce training program that will, together, produce a lot of good stuff in our beautiful state. I commend N3 for helping us prove to the world that we’re that diamond in the rough that everybody missed that now they’re beginning to see.”
Justice and lawmakers have been working on a plan to phase out the state’s income tax as a way to encourage more businesses and individuals to come to the state. This is partially in response to the state’s consistent population decline over the past few decades.