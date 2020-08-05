(The Center Square) – As part of West Virginia’s plan to start the 2020-21 school year, the state will invest $6 million in broadband expansion, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
The money will set up about 1,000 locations across the state where students can access broadband internet by the start of the school year Sept. 8. Locations will be established in all 55 counties, and they will be placed at all 688 K-12 schools, 255 libraries, 32 higher education institutions and 31 state parks.
Justice said this is the first step in broadband expansion, and additional steps will be announced in coming days.
Bussing will be provided to students to ensure every student can access the broadband services. Schools will supply students with laptops or tablets if they do not have access to them. The laptops and tablets will have to be returned to the school.
“Is it expensive?” Justice said. “There’s nothing that is more important, in my opinion, than our kids, and so at the end of the day, we’ve just got to deal with it.”
Forty percent of the state’s children do not have access to broadband, Justice said. This expansion will enable them to go to these locations and get assignments or whatever else they need done, he said.
The broadband expansion is part of West Virginia’s efforts to ensure students have a virtual option for learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the state plans to offer in-person schooling five days per week for every student, schools also will be required to offer a virtual option for students whose parents do not feel going into school will be safe. Justice said every student will receive a quality education even if they choose to remain home.
All schools are scheduled to open Sept. 8, but Justice said they are developing a system that will determine whether schools can stay open. Counties will be color coded based on the severity of COVID-19 in the region, and certain colors will require a county’s schools to switch entirely to virtual classes until the numbers decrease.
Similarly, sporting events will be canceled based on the color-coded system. Justice said this will prevent one school district in which cases are bad from spreading to school districts that are not bad via students or parents attending the event.
“We are not going to take a risk in taking kids and parents or whatever it may be to an area which is not having a problem and transmit that right to another area,” Justice said.
Schools are required to submit a reopening plan to the state by Aug. 14.
New COVID-19 cases have seen a slight decrease in the past couple of days, but the numbers still are significantly higher than they were before July. Justice said he is watching the numbers and will not put anyone in an unsafe situation.
“There’s no chance in the world [that I would] put a kid, a teacher, a service personnel person or anyone into a situation that I feel is unsafe,” Justice said. “Today, I am extremely proud to announce that we have safe methods to reopen our schools that we built in from a standpoint of local control and scientific metrics.”
Justice also promised funding that will help private schools reopen. Currently, $1.6 million for private schools is tied up in a lawsuit, but the governor said his administration still will provide the schools funding even if he cannot provide them with the money tied up in the lawsuit.