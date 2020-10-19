(The Center Square) – A new $350 million methanol plant will be constructed in Pleasants County, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday afternoon.
The plant, which will be owned by West Virginia Methanol Inc., will be designed to produce 900 metric tons of high purity methanol every day and create about 30 high paying long-term jobs in plant operations and transportation.
The company is working on final details, which it plans to finish within the first six months of 2021. The plant should be operational midway through 2023.
“Today’s announcement just goes to show that West Virginia is a great place to do business and one of the most business friendly states in the whole country,” Justice said in a statement after the announcement.
“You’re seeing businesses leaving other states left and right, but West Virginia’s economy continues to grow,” he said. "We have an incredible manufacturing base, and a great workforce training program that’s going to produce a lot of good for our beautiful state. I want to thank West Virginia Methanol for coming up with this plan to bring high-paying jobs to Pleasants County and for making a commitment to be an outstanding addition to our petrochemical and energy industries.”
West Virginia Methanol chose the location partially because it is the former site of an industrial plant and already has road, rail and river transportation access. The location is near a major natural gas pipeline and has other necessary utilities onsite or nearby the location. Haldor Topsoe will supply engineering, procurement, fabrication and assembly.
According to a news release, the location is convenient for regional methanol customers from the Gulf Coast and other countries.
“The Pleasants County Development Authority is proud to have played a role in the arrival of such a substantial project,” Diane Braun, the executive director of the Pleasants County Development Authority, said in a statement. “Pleasants County has a rich history, centered in the growth of the chemical industry. That history has spawned a well-trained and reliable workforce here. We are especially pleased to welcome West Virginia Methanol to our commercial community. It is exciting to be part of an enduring partnership that can amplify our joint commitment to the manufacturing sector.”
Virgin Hyperloop announced another major project in West Virginia earlier this month. The company chose Grant and Tucker counties for a $500 million testing track and testing center. Hyperloop will be innovating mass transportation through hyperloop technology, which intends to provide a faster alternative to rail and flight transportation.