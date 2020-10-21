(The Center Square) – West Virginians who have faced economic hardship because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic could begin to receive help in paying their unpaid utility bills, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
Justice said $25 million in utility assistance will be sent to local Public Service Districts, which will pass the money onto customers. The money comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
“Take advantage of this, West Virginia. We’ve got $25 million coming your way,” Justice said in a statement. “I truly hope and believe that this money will assist West Virginians that are still struggling with this pandemic.”
The funding can be used to pay unpaid electric, natural gas, water and sewer bills between March 1 and July 31.
“We thank you, Governor, for making this money available to everyone to help them with their utility bills,” Charlotte Lane, the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, said in a statement. “Governor Justice recognizes that there are thousands of West Virginians who are finding themselves having to choose between paying their utility bills, buying food or medicine, or paying for other essentials.”
About 133,000 residential utility customers with unpaid bills qualify for the funding.