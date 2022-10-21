(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $2.6 million in federal money to support public safety programs in 11 localities through U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
The funding includes four grants through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, four through the COPS Hiring Program, two through the Community Policing Development and one through the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act program.
“It’s great to see communities across West Virginia receive funding I advocated for that will strengthen our police departments, prevent violence in our schools, and support important public safety initiatives,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a statement. “Our dedicated law enforcement departments put service to our state above self every day, and I will continue to fight for the resources they need to do their job safely.”
The two largest grants, $500,000 each, will go to the Greenbrier County Board of Education and the Pendleton County Board of Education. This COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program funding is designed to improve school security through technology and safety programs. The Hardy County Board of Education will also receive $375,000 through this program and Upshur County will receive $316,375.
“I am pleased to announce these eleven critical investments from the Department of Justice to strengthen our justice systems and promote public safety across West Virginia,” Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement.
“The funding … will help prevent and respond to crime, as well as improve police effectiveness through increased hiring capacities and community policing strategies,” Manchin added. “The funding will also bolster safety at our schools and expand access for mental health and wellness services for law enforcement. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost our justice systems and ensure the safety of all West Virginians.”
Through the COPS Hiring Program, four localities will receive money to support efforts to hire and rehire career law enforcement officers. The City of Clarksburg will receive a $250,000 grant, Marion County was awarded a $174,279 grant, the Town of Chapmanville will get $172,681 and the City of Charles Town will receive $125,000.
The COPS Community Policing Development will provide funding to two law enforcement agencies to implement community policing strategies, which are meant to help prioritize community problems and build trust between police and the community. This includes a $134,000 grant to the City of Huntington for officer recruitment and retention and $62,500 to Cabell County for de-escalation training.
Another $50,000 grant through the COPS Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act will go to the City of Parkersburg. This funding will support mental health and wellness services for law enforcement officers through peer support, training, family resources and suicide prevention, among other things.