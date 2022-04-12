(The Center Square) – In a protest against West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s ties to the coal industry and opposition to some of President Joe Biden’s climate change policies, 16 activists were arrested and then ultimately released.
Dozens of activists joined West Virginia Rising’s protest at the Grant Town Power Plant, which purchases and burns coal waste from Enersystems Inc., which is owned by the senator’s family. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in 2020, Manchin made more than $490,000 from the company in one year.
During the weekend protest, several protesters temporarily blocked people from entering the plant by sitting in front of a gate and hanging up a sign that said “Manchin: Stop burning WV’s future for profit.” The blockade led to 16 arrests, all of whom were released from custody as of Monday.
"Our part of the country has been used as a dumping ground,” Dee Thomas, one of the activists, said in a news release. “They take what they need to make money and leave us a mess. We want clean air, safe water and we want to take care of our community. And the biggest hindrance is Manchin and his cronies.”
Sam Runyon, the communications director for Manchin, told The Center Square that Manchin supports the right to peacefully protest, but did not answer a question about his energy beliefs and policies.
“Senator Manchin has always supported the right of every West Virginian to peacefully protest as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution,” Runyon said.
Manchin has been a key swing vote on contentious legislation in the Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans at 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie breaking vote. The West Virginia Democrat has joined with Republicans to block some of the president’s climate change proposals that would hurt the coal industry and has continued to help block the Build Back Better plan out of concern for its price tag.