(The Center Square) – Seattle’s local pizza chain, Zeeks Pizza, has settled with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards after investigating an alleged second violation of the Wage Theft Ordinance.
OLS accused the pizza chain of failing to disclose the percentage of the service charge paid to the employees serving the paying customer on menus and receipts, as required by Washington law.
According to OLS, the alleged wage theft occurred for several periods between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2022.
Zeeks Pizza will pay a total financial remedy of just over $409,000 to 224 current and former employees after reaching an agreement with OLS.
“It’s disheartening to deliver food and not know whether a tip is low because the customer chose that amount or because they thought the delivery fee goes to you. So, getting these delivery fees back plus damages feels great,” a Zeeks employee said in a statement via OLS.
The founders of Zeeks Pizza, Tom Vial and Doug McClure, said that the technical violations were caused by a former software vendor and not by Zeeks employees. Vial and McClure also said the violations were temporary and immaterial.
“Zeeks stands with our drivers. We agree with OLS’s mission and have a history of cooperation with the office,” Vial and McClure said. “We pay our drivers well and fairly and believe we complied with the statute in good faith.”
The pizza chain had a similar allegation in April 2019 regarding the company failing to disclose the amount of service charges that went to delivery drivers on receipts. The total financial remedy at the time was $285,150 to 257 delivery drivers.