(The Center Square) – The Yakama Nation and Redistricting Justice for Washington (RJW) are not on the same page when it comes to litigation over Washington state’s new legislative and congressional maps, according to emails obtained by The Center Square via a public records request.
In an exchange of emails between Andrew Hong, RJW statewide coordinator, and Anthony Aronica, staff attorney for the Yakama Nation, Aronica makes it clear Hong’s organization does not speak officially for the federally recognized tribe whose reservation is located on the east side of the Cascade Mountains in southern Washington.
“I am reaching out to you because our coalition is preparing to file a Section 2 Voting Rights Act lawsuit against the newly-passed state legislative district lines in Yakima County, and we want to meet with you and the Tribal Council to discuss the lawsuit and your preferred outcomes,” Hong wrote to Dawn Vyvyan, lobbyist for the Yakama Nation, in an April 11 email.
Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act allows voters to seek judicial relief if they believe that a state or local government has denied or limited their voting rights on the basis of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group.
“We are filing this lawsuit because the new LD [legislative district] lines in Yakima County violate the Voting Rights Act and discriminate against the voting rights of Latino and Native voters in Yakima,” Hong continued. “Specifically, in a region where people of color comprise more than three quarters of the population, the LD lines were drawn to bar Latino and Native voters from electing a candidate of their choice to the State Legislature. Our lawsuit, in tandem with the lawsuit filed by the South Central WA Redistricting Coalition, will challenge these racist maps and ensure Latino and Native communities in Yakima will be able to consistently elect candidates from their communities to Olympia.”
Hong responded by email the next day.
“This is formal notice that the Yakama Nation opposes the Palmer v. Hobbs litigation and your written statement below about advocacy from Yakama Nation leaders in an official capacity is inconsistent with the Yakama Nation's position,” he said.
“Due to this opposition, the Tribal Council Legislative Committee is not available to discuss lawsuits overturning the February 8, 2022 Legislative Districts. I will forward any additional written material on this issue or any other matter that your organization prepares for consideration by the Tribal leadership.”
On its website, RJW claims to be "bringing together voices from across the state the hold the Redistricting Commission accountable to communities of color and tribal nations." Though at least one of those tribal nations has now officially rejected the association.
The lawsuit in question was filed in January by a group of Latino voters and civil rights organizations alleging violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and a deliberate dilution of Latino voters’ influence in the Yakima Valley’s new 15th legislative district.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik signed an order denying a request to block the maps from being used in the current election cycle, on the grounds it’s too close to the 2022 election to prohibit use of the plan.
Washington’s new political map is the subject of another legal challenge filed last month in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit argues the new 15th district is unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. The lawsuit alleges the 15th district was drawn so that a little more than half of its citizens of voting age are Latino, without any compelling reason.
In February, the Washington Redistricting Commission settled two lawsuits filed by government transparency groups by admitting its members violated the state Open Public Meetings Act and paying fines and legal costs of more than $137,000.
Last year, the commission failed to approve new legislative and congressional maps by statutory deadline, leaving it to the state Supreme Court to decide how to respond. The high court ended up accepting the commission’s maps.