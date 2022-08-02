(The Center Square) – Officials from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office say primary election numbers posted Sunday on a local newspaper’s website did not come from their department.
“We do not tabulate any numbers until election day at 8 p.m.,” Alex Ramirez, election specialist, told The Center Square on Tuesday.
Two Republican candidates have filed complaints over the numbers posted two days before the Aug. 2 election on the Yakima Herald-Republic’s homepage. Information shown to the public on the night of July 31 had been removed by the following morning.
The newspaper could not be reached for comment and had, as of Tuesday afternoon, issued no public statement about the incident.
Ramirez said the election office received an email Aug. 1 from the Herald-Republic stating the numbers published under the 2022 Primary Election Results link were not real. The email said the data used on the site was intended as a placeholder on a test page that was erroneously released.
“This caused a lot of confusion,” said Ramirez.
She said the newspaper assured the auditor’s office that all numbers had been zeroed out on the link prepared for election results. The lineup of candidates is now alphabetical instead of having the top three finishers at the top of the page.
On Sunday, the Herald-Republic gave the top listing to incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who was shown with a commanding lead. In second place was Doug White, the lone Democrat, and third went to Jerrod Sessler, one of six Republican challengers.
No numbers were posted for GOP candidates Loren Culp, Benancio “Benny” Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Brad Klippert and Corey Gibson.
Under Washington law, the top two candidates from the Aug 2. primary, regardless of party, will be listed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
On Monday, Culp and Sessler filed separate complaints with the Yakima Police Department asking for an investigation into election tampering, a gross misdemeanor offense.
Sessler said, regardless of the outcome of the primary, the investigation needs to take place. He and Culp, who has frequently been at odds on the campaign trail, are united in their belief that the Herald-Republic’s action amounted to voter suppression.
On Monday, Culp said people might have been discouraged from voting if their candidate was already portrayed as doing well, or if he have no points and, therefore, little chance of success.
Sessler has taken a much stronger stance, calling the Herald-Republic “a leftist rag owned by the Seattle Times.”
“There is no question in my mind that this is an intentional act by a single person, multiple people, or organizationally to undermine free and fair elections in Washington State,” he told The Center Square.
“ People who cheat in elections need to be held accountable.”
Sessler believes the auditor’s office did not unlawfully provide the Herald-Republican with any voter information.
“They have extreme constraints and checks and balances on their procedures for counting and tabulating the ballots, which includes limits on times and dates when each procedure can be done,” he explained.
Under state law, counties in Washington are not authorized to tabulate election data from 8 p.m. on election day.
As an engineer, Sessler said he is knowledgeable about the “digital sphere” and believes that processes are in place to stop the accidental release of information. Therefore, he said any excuse released by the newspaper will be suspect to him and many other voters.
“The acts perpetrated by the Yakima Herald undermines all the work that all of the candidates have done over the course of this election,” he said.