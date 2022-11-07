(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving homeless persons outside of Everett city limits into motels throughout the city, which she says is an “unacceptable burden for our city to bear.”
Franklin said that she had heard about the homeless people being moved into the city second hand.
“Without proper engagement, our residents and businesses are negatively impacted by the results of placing members of our unsheltered population directly into motel rooms without adequate service plans or consideration of quality of life for the surrounding neighborhoods,” Franklin said in a statement.
The Washington State Departments of Transportation, Commerce and Washington State Patrol shared with The Center Square a joint letter addressed to Mayor Franklin and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. The three entities partner with local jurisdictions and service providers for the Right of Way Initiative.
The letter states that as of Monday, only three homeless people within the city on state-owned right of ways have received housing in Everett. The departments noted that the Everett Police and city homeless coordinator took part in the efforts and “were wonderful to work with.”
“We are deeply frustrated that the city and county did not reach out to have a conversation with our departments prior to publishing and publicly sharing false secondhand information across social media platforms. You attempted to shame our agencies and accused us of transporting people experiencing homelessness across county lines, an accusation that is patently false and offensive,” the departments said in the letter.
The letter went on saying the departments “request a public retraction of those statements and an apology. Such accusations undermine our collective ability to do the work the public demands and unhoused individuals need.”
The Right of Way Initiative provides financial resources using grant opportunities funded and managed by the Washington state Department of Commerce. The departments say that they offered both Everett and Snohomish County an opportunity to request funding and both chose not to do so.
Both departments met with the Everett deputy mayor to discuss the grant opportunities with the goal of convincing the city to submit a proposal.
“We made clear it was the state's strong preference that the city and or county submit a proposal. City officials ultimately did not pursue funding opportunities,” the letter added.
Because the city and county did not submit a proposal, the department of commerce released a request for proposals to find non-profit organizations that could work to move unsheltered people off of state right of way and into housing in Snohomish County.
The non-profit organizations Helping Hands and Volunteers of America Western Washington submitted proposals and were awarded funds in August.