(The Center Square) – The Chambers Bay Golf Course in Pierce County, Washington is terminating the development of a resort due to a worsening economic environment.
Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC had entered a ground lease agreement to develop a resort on the golf course in 2019. The complex was planned to include a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant, spa, meeting space and adjacent golf villas, according to the county.
“We are disappointed that we were not able to bring Chambers Bay Resort to our community,” Dan Absher, chief executive officer of Absher Construction Company, said in a statement. “Due to the current economic climate where lenders are pulling back and raising interest rates, we are unable to secure commercially viable financing for the project.”
Total project cost was set at $45.2 million, or $269 per square feet. The development of the hotel was projected to cost $20.1 million, according to development proposals.
Plans for a hotel development included the construction of a pro shop within. In the agreement, the tenant was to provide a construction cost allowance of $1 million for the pro shop. The agreement added that if the actual and reasonable cost of the pro shop is greater than the construction allowance, the landlord would pay any amounts that exceed the $1 million construction allowance.
Pierce County Council Chair Ryan Mello said he will work with the rest of the council and County Executive Bruce Dammeier to bring new amenities to the Chambers Bay Golf Course.
“Chambers Bay is much more than a golf course; bringing new amenities here will improve the recreational options it provides for everyone,” Mello added.
The Chambers Bay Golf Course was created in 1992 in what was formerly a sand and gravel mine along the Puget Sound. The golf course hosted a number of professional tournaments including the United States Golf Association’s U.S. Men’s Open Championship in 2015.
The 2020 U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship, 2021 Men’s Four-Ball Championship and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship was also held at the golf course in recent years.
Don Anderson of the Pierce County Executive Team said that the golf course will continue its operations, though no added amenities are planned in the near future.