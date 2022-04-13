(The Center Square) – Washington Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, believes the reported number of wolf attacks on livestock are down for good reason. He alleges ranchers no longer trust the state Fish and Wildlife Department (WDFW) to fairly investigate injuries and deaths.
“People have lost trust in the process, and I can’t blame them for that at all,” he said.
WDFW’s lethal removal policy allows killing wolves if they have injured or killed livestock three times within the last 30 days or four times within 10 months. The rancher must show that non-lethal measures did not work before a wolf can be euthanized.
Kretz said WDFW does not follow that policy due to a “lack of political will” and that leaves ranchers with no protection from devastation of their herds by the apex predators.
For example, he said in August 2021, WDFW authorized a kill order for up to two members of the Togo wolf pack in Ferry County because of repeated attacks on cattle, but no action was taken.
When WDFW agents do respond to the scene of an attack, many are hesitant to name wolves as the culprit because they don’t want to trigger a kill order, said Kretz.
He believes that situation worsened after Gov. Jay Inslee announced in 2020 that he wanted to see fewer wolves killed due to conflicts with livestock. Inslee directed Fish and Wildlife to find ways to issue fewer kill orders and suggested that less grazing on public lands might be one solution.
Kretz said Inslee is now appointing people to the Fish and Wildlife Commission that share that philosophy. That group establishes policy and provides oversight for WDFW.
As a result of this “imbalance,” the state has put the burden of managing pack activity almost solely on the backs of ranchers, said Kretz.
“If the wolf population grows in the right political spots, then something will be done,” he said. “What I’ve seen is that the farther you are away from wolves, the more you like them.”
Kretz, a rancher in Ferry County, made these comments in response to this week’s report by WDFW that Washington’s wolf population grew in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year.
The agency reported that wolf numbers were up by 16% in 2021.The number of packs increased to 33 from 29 in 2020, and the number of breeding pairs from 16 to 19.
The state says that is a minimum count and wolf numbers are likely higher.
Four new packs formed in 2021, including the Columbia Pack in Columbia County, the Keller Ridge Pack in Ferry County, the Dominion Pack in Stevens County, and the Shady Pass Pack in Chelan County. The Naneum Pack was not located during the survey and was removed from the tally, the agency said.
“Washington’s wolves continue to progress toward recovery,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said in a news release.
Since WDFW’s first wolf survey in 2008, the state’s pack population has grown by an average of 25% per year.
Eight packs were involved in known livestock depredations last year, the agency said. Six of the eight were involved in two or fewer events each.
As a result of depredations, two wolves from the Columbia Pack were killed in 2021, one by the department and one by a landowner with a permit to lethally remove a wolf, the agency said.
“Although wolf-livestock interactions have remained consistent, we recorded the lowest number of livestock depredation incidents in the state since 2017 and removed the fewest wolves in response to conflict since 2015,” said Julia Smith, WDFW’s wolf policy lead.
“We’re committed to promoting the proactive use of non-lethal deterrents to minimize wolf-livestock conflict," she said.
Kretz disagrees with WDFW’s assessment. He said ranchers in Northeast Washington, which has the greatest population of wolves, are “besieged” by attacks.
In fact, he said Stevens and Ferry County now share a grant that pays for a local wildlife specialist to be present at WDFW investigations into wolf attacks to ensure that evidence is gathered properly.
In addition, Cattle Producers of Washington has gotten state grants for the past several years to have range riders in the field in northern Stevens and Ferry counties in hopes of reducing conflicts.
“It’s just been a moving target,” Kretz said of the state’s management practices.
When WDFW agents do investigate a kill, they often try to say there is not enough hemorrhaging at the origin of a bite to point toward a wolf attack, he said.
What is needed is to have veterinarians present at these scenes, he said. These professionals routinely show that what appears to be a simple bite mark can result in deep tissue trauma that is not visible. He said wolves are capable of biting down with 1,200 pounds of force, which causes severe internal damage to their prey.
What is now alarming, said Kretz, is that ranchers are reporting in the northern reaches of Washington that wolves are walking right across their paths when they are range riding and exhibiting no fear of humans.
Even when cattle are taken off public grazing land at higher elevations to ward off attacks, wolves follow them down onto private property, he said.
The Diamond M. Ranch, one of the largest in Washington, reports losing 70 of its herd each year due to wolf attacks.
The ranch is owned by Len and Patti McIrvin in a four-way family partnership and is located at the northern edge of Stevens and Ferry counties.
Last fall, Len said that every possible non-lethal measure has been tried without success. Kretz said he routinely hears that same message from other ranchers in his 7th Legislative District.
It isn’t only the direct loss of the cow or calf that is hurting ranch families, many of whom have smaller operations on a tight budget, he said. After an attack, cows miscarry calves or become infertile from fright, and the stressed herd loses weight, which lowers value.
“Why would ranchers continue to cooperate with the state when it’s become clear that the fact they are trying to grow food for the state and nation isn’t going to be taken into account?” he asks.
Kretz said people who live on the west side of the state are removed from the realities of wolf management as it plays out on the ground. It is easy for them to believe “propaganda” about how well things are working because they don’t deal with wolves.
The Washington Policy Center, a free-market think tank, concurs with Kretz that ranchers in the northern sector of the state should not bear a “disproportionate burden” for wolf recovery.
Todd Myers, environmental director of the center, said the state’s criteria to delist wolves as an endangered species was based on the false assumption that the animals would spread out across the state as their population increased.
“The habitat in Northeast Washington is so good that the wolves have just decided they are going to stay there because it’s comfy,” he said.
That leaves ranchers dealing with state officials who won’t follow the lead of the Colville Confederated Tribes and federal government, he said. Both these entities have determined that the state wolf population has recovered enough to remove endangered protections.
He said the state’s wolf management plan outlines that delisting requires 15 breeding pairs, between 17 and 42 packs, and about 210 wolves. That is almost precisely where the state's wolf population is today.
The problem, said Myers, is that a concentration of wolves in one area means that the state isn’t considering delisting.
What needs to happen, he said, is that the state follows the lead of federal and tribal government and uses a regional approach for delisting. That should begin in Eastern Washington and then follow suit around the rest of the state as population targets are achieved.
As it is, he said it will be a long time before wolves have found their way to all corners of the state, and the situation in the northern sector will grow steadily worse as packs numbers continue to climb.
“Beginning a regional delisting process would acknowledge the tremendous progress that has been made, the work of ranchers and others to reduce conflict, and the costs a small group of people are paying so we can all enjoy the recovery of a magnificent animal,” said Myers.
Kretz said there is a legal way that ranchers and people living on the east side of the Cascade Crest can fight back against “unreasonable and harmful” actions by state officials.
“You can vote,” he said. “When the turnout in King County is 93% and we get only a 75 or 80% turnout over here, things don’t seem to work out well.”
He said many of his constituents have stated the belief that their vote does not matter in a state strongly controlled by Democrats. He challenges them to test out that theory by marking ballots in November to flip House and Senate seats.
“I think there is a pretty good chance of turning this thing around if people get out and vote,” he said.