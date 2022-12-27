(The Center Square) – Washington’s Wolf Advisory Group meets next week and one of its new members, Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen, will be at the table for a discussion about predator activities and state management practices.
“I’m looking forward to engaging in an important dialogue that I hope leads to better balance in the enactment of state rules,” said Nielsen.
He represents Northeastern Washington on the nine-member panel. Wolf packs are flourishing in the remote and largely forested corner of the state, which has brought greater losses to cattle producers.
Nielsen and his wife Carmen run a cattle operation on holdings north of Spokane.
The desire to give "besieged" ranchers more of a voice led Nielsen to apply for one of five openings on the advisory group that is comprised of environmentalists, hunters, livestock producers and other stakeholders, he told The Center Square.
WAG's next meeting will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Goldendale Grange, 228 E. Darland Street. People who want to attend virtually can find more information about access on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website, wdfw.wa.gov.
WAG is tasked with recommending strategies for reducing wolf/livestock conflicts. The group is supposed to encourage livestock producers to take proactive, preventative measures to decrease the risk of loss from wolf predation.
Recently, WAG has focused on the role carcass management plays in reducing wolf attacks. Wildlife managers say the scent of a carcass lures predators near a herd, which puts healthy livestock at greater risk.
However, carcass disposal can be expensive for ranchers and require changes in operations, said Nielsen.
In November, WAG asked WDFW Director Kelly Susewind to convene a meeting with representatives of the Departments of Ecology, Health, Transportation and Agriculture to discuss the disposal of remains.
The purpose of the gathering would be to look at the opportunities, challenges and regulatory constraints around natural decomposition, carcass composting, and other forms of disposal.
Susewind indicated in his reply letter to WAG that he was interested in holding the requested meeting. An update on his response will be given at the upcoming meeting.
“I will say that I make the decisions regarding sanitation on my ranch,” Nielsen told The Center Square. “We need to make sure that private property rights are respected on this issue, as all others involving wolf management.”
He supports WAG encouraging wildlife managers to identify successful county carcass disposal models in other states to determine if they can logistically and environmentally be replicated in Washington. For example, convenient pick-up and drop-off options for carcasses could be established.
“We need to do everything we can to reduce conflicts between wolves and livestock in a way that doesn’t further burden ranchers,” said Nielsen.
WAG is looking for ways to get more engagement from producers, another topic of conversation on Jan. 4. Nielsen believes producers will only engage more with state officials if trust is rebuilt. He said that requires wildlife managers to demonstrate greater consistency in application of its policies and to quit foisting the burden to control wolf behavior on ranchers.
“This thing only works if ranchers see the state consistently enacting the plan that everyone agreed to,” he said.
Because WAG meetings involve diverse viewpoints, protocols have been developed to encourage members to seek common ground and build relationships. These guidelines call for the assumption that everyone at the table is acting with good intent even if their viewpoint is much different.
“Be patient with one another if something said reflects a lack of knowledge, information, or awareness,” states the code. “Be curious and open-minded –seek to understand context before reaching a conclusion.”
The rules call for patience and transparency, as well as to acknowledge when conversations are difficult and are emotions running high.
The bottom line, said Nielsen, is that WAG members are encouraged to follow the Golden Rule: Treat others as they would like to be treated.