(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has apologized for mistakenly killing a wolf pup instead of an adult. In addition, the agency says the dead wolf might not have been from the pack targeted due to repeated attacks on cattle.
“This type of field work is incredibly challenging. We do our best to carry out the objectives, but the nature of this work means there is some risk of removing a wolf that was not the focus of the field operation, as seen in this recent example. We understand how upsetting this news can be for engaged communities (as it is for WDFW staff),” stated the agency in a written statement.
WDFW said the recent mishap has led to the suspension of lethal removal operations. However, another authorization to hunt a member of the Smackout pack in Northeastern Washington could be initiated if depredations resume. There have been no confirmed attacks tied to the pack since Aug. 31.
News about the death of the juvenile wolf has drawn criticism of ranchers and environmental groups alike.
“Shooting a young pup from a neighboring pack doesn’t seem like it’s going to help the local problem,” said Scott Nielsen, president of the Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association and a board member of Cattle Producers of Washington.
“By accidentally gunning down a wolf pup from the wrong pack, the department has made clear how little the public can trust it to manage Washington’s iconic wolves,” said Samantha Bruegger, executive director of Washington Wildlife First, in a written statement.
WDFW’s wolf removal policy allows a hunt of pack members if it kills or injures livestock three times within the last 30 days or four times within 10 months. The rancher must show that non-lethal measures failed to work before a wolf can be euthanized.
Susewind authorized the hunt of a single Smackout wolf on Sept. 1 after the pack initiated five attacks within 30 days that left four calves dead and two injured. The livestock were grazing on private and public lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.
According to Susewind, the lethal removal of a pack member was necessary because proactive non-lethal deterrents used by three affected ranchers did not stop attacks.
The agency reported on Sept. 8 that a juvenile wolf had been killed. However, the report noted that the animal appeared to be traveling with the Smackout pack, but the discovery of wolves from the Dirty Shirt pack in the area has made its affiliation unclear.
In other news, WDFW reports that a wolf was killed in a “caught-in-the-act” scenario on private property in Okanogan County in August. The affected rancher reported that three wolves had separated a steer from the herd, and a breeding female from the Beaver Creek pack was killed at the scene.
Wildlife rules allow ranchers to shoot wolves on the spot only if they are harassing or attacking livestock or pets.
In Asotin County, WDFW staff confirmed Aug. 30 that the death of a large steer in a private pasture had been caused by wolves, most likely from the Grouse Flats pack. Agency biologists deployed trail cameras in this pack territory to further monitor pack activities.
On Aug. 22, a dead calf was found in a private pasture in Stevens County, and WDFW attributed the attack to wolves in the Leadpoint Pack. A second depredation occurred about a week later.
The affected ranchers utilize a range rider provided by Cattle Producers of Washington, which received state grant funds for the program. A second range was brought to the area after the second incident.
WDFW reports working with a livestock operation in Stranger pack territory in Stevens County that has not been using proper carcass sanitation measures. The agency funded the digging of two carcass sanitation pits to try to prevent wolves from coming to the area.
The rancher signed a cost-share agreement with WDFW to fund permanent fencing around the turnout and calving pastures.
WDFW continues to monitor wolf activity in Togo pack territory in northern Stevens and Ferry counties. In July, two wolves from the pack were lethally removed following repeated attacks on cattle in the area.
The agency reports the year-end minimum population count for 2021 was at least 206 known wolves in 33 known packs, including at least 19 breeding pairs.
WDFW notes that, in 2021, 76% of known wolf packs were not involved in any documented livestock depredation.