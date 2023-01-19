(The Center Square) – The Northeast Wildlife Management Group has partnered with a local youth organization for an educational forum next week centered on the state's handling of predator conflicts.
The Reardan Future Farmers of America’s Agricultural Issues Team will discuss the pros and cons of Washington’s wildlife management at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The event takes place at the Senior Citizens Hall, 302 East Main Street, in Chewelah and everyone is welcome.
“This is an opportunity for people to learn more about how well state policies to manage predator behavior is working," said Dale Magart, secretary of the Wildlife Group.
Prior to the FFA presentation, Magart said his organization will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., which is also open to the public.
The nonprofit is devoted to the promotion of hunting and fishing, the right to keep and bear arms, the protection of wildlife, and preservation of wildlife habitat for use by all people.
Magart said FFA leaders were present when the Wildlife Group met in Davenport with the Eastern Washington Council of Government in May. That introduction spawned a discussion about how students could research issues to build a public presentation portfolio for state and national competitions.
Magart and others from the Wildlife Group felt it would be interesting to see what FFA came up with after researching how policies enacted by the Department of Fish and Wildlife played out on the ground.
At next week’s presentation, FFA members will aim to equitably provide both sides of three main conflicts: The dynamics between prey and predator; interactions of humans and predators; and, the effect of predator activity on livestock production.
Magart said the FFA presentation will take about 15 minutes long. The audience will then be able to ask questions of students, which will add another 15 minutes or so to the program.
Last year, the Wildlife Group wrote a position paper to state officials expressing concerns about the growing wolf and cougar populations in the northern sector of the state. That document outlined concerns about deer, elk and moose herds being decimated.
“We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Magart, author of that paper.
He wrote that game numbers provided by WDFW show that predators killed almost 20,000 deer during 2021 in the remote corner of the state. Hunters killed an additional 3,600, bringing the annual reduction in deer numbers to at least 23,600.
“This does not include additional loss by bear, coyote, bobcat, automobile, or other mortalities, which makes these numbers kind of alarming,” said Magart.
The Wildlife Group asked the state Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider changes to predator management policies to restore sustainability among herds.
With a minimum count of 206 wolves in 33 packs in Washington at the end of 2021, the problems on the east side of the state need to be addressed because that is where the vast majority of wolves live, said Magart.
The Wildlife Group believes the only way to halt descent into a “predator pit” is to limit cougar and wolf take of ungulates. Without doing this, Magart said the only option is to reduce hunting season lengths, limit entry through draws for permits, enact antler point restrictions, restrict the area for deer tags, or a combination of these and other methods.
Magart used WDFW numbers to show why there is there should be cause for concern.
“Starting with 30,000 whitetails at the beginning of the year, of which 19,800 are does, and adding one fawn per doe, you wind up with 49,800 available deer. However, predators and hunting remove at least 23,600, which leaves 26,500 to start the next year,” he explained.
“Starting the next year with fewer deer and fewer fawns being added to the pool, but leaving predation numbers the same – unlikely given that wolves are increasing at the rate of 28% a year and cougar numbers are also growing—the deer numbers drop to 20,700 at year’s end, and then to 11,150 the following year.”
Magart said the predation numbers “should be ringing alarm bells that, under present policy, our deer herds are unsustainable.”
The Wildlife Group generally meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Chewelah Casino. Magart said the joint meeting in January is a special event that required a different meeting venue, but the organization will resume its regular schedule in February.