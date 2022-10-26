(The Center Square) - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applicants for a new Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Council. That group will focus on implementation of a plan to stop spread of an illness that is fatal to deer, elk, moose, and caribou.
WFDW is forming a 12 to 16-member community-based group to work on the plan to ward off the disease, which has not yet been found in the state.
The group will also provide input on a University of Washington social science research project that seeks to understand the uncertainties, risk perceptions, and issues of trust that may define public support and opposition for CWD management.
Advisory council terms range from one to three years. Members should plan for meetings to begin as early as mid-January.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious, neurological disease that causes a degeneration of the brain that results in emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions and death. Once an animal is infected, there is no recovery or cure, according to WDFW.
Scientists believe CWD is caused by abnormal proteins called pions, which can contaminate the environment and be transmitted between animals through their feces, saliva, urine and other bodily fluids. Toward the end of the illness, game animals will show signs of weight loss lethargy, drooping ears, excessive salivation and urination, and loss of fear of humans.
WDFW reports that, as of spring 2022, the disease had been detected in 30 states and four Canadian provinces. Washington wildlife managers are taking proactive steps to minimize effects if the illness comes to the state.
In 2021, the Washington Legislature provided funding for WDFW to test harvested, road-killed and deer found dead in areas of Eastern Washington. The agency now coordinates with federal and other state agencies, tribes, hunting organizations, meat processors and taxidermists to collect samples to test.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind is seeking applicants for the advisory council from a broad range of backgrounds.
To ensure a diversity of viewpoints, WDFW especially encourages applicants who can represent urban and rural communities, agricultural and timbered landscapes, land trusts, hunters, anglers, wildlife enthusiasts, academia, and conservation organizations.
Applicants may be affiliated with an organized group, but that is not required. Applications must be submitted in writing with an explanation of interest and reasons for wanting to serve on the advisory council. People wanting to serve need to demonstrate effectiveness in communication and have the ability to attend weekday and weekend meetings, either in person or virtually. Upon request, members can get travel expenses to meetings reimbursed.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, to Wildlife Program Chief Scientist Donny Martorello via email at Donny.martorello@dfw.wa.gov, or by mail at WDFW PO Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3141.