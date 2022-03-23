(The Center Square) – Whitman County is the latest county to ban a local income tax, joining 12 other counties and 15 cities in Washington state. That brings the total number of counties and cities that have rejected a local income tax up to 28.
On Monday, Whitman County Commissioners adopted a resolution prohibiting an income tax.
Whitman County joins Cowlitz, Lincoln, Kittitas, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Spokane, and Yakima counties in having adopted measures prohibiting local income taxes.
The municipalities of Liberty Lake, DuPont, Battle Ground, Benton, Granger, Grand Coulee, Longview, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Union Gap, and Yakima have banned local income taxes.
All but one of the entities that have adopted a prohibition on income taxes have done so by a vote of elected officials. In 2021, 78% of voters in the city of Yakima approved Proposition 3, charter amendment prohibiting city officials from imposing a local income tax.
A bill that would allow local governments to impose a graduated income tax stalled out in the legislative session that ended almost two weeks ago. State law prohibits income taxes, but Senate Bill 5554 – which had a first reading and died in committee – would have allowed local governments, after cutting sales or property taxes, to create income taxes to make up for the funding gap.
Several court cases factor into this growing anti-tax movement.
In April 2020, the Washington State Supreme Court struck down Seattle's effort to impose an income tax on wealthy households. The city council there in 2017 approved a 2.25% tax on individuals earning more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.
Estimates showed the tax would bring in about $40 million annually.
Both the King County Superior Court and the State Court of Appeals ruled against the tax and the Supreme Court declined the city’s request for a review. The tax was overturned on the grounds income is considered property, and the state constitution says property must be taxed evenly.
The Supreme Court did, however, let stand an appellate court decision last year that overturned a 1984 law banning taxes on net income. That decision allowed cities to impose a 1% flat tax on net income.
Last year, the Democratically-controlled legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital-gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.
That law is currently being challenged, with Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruling on March 1 that Washington state’s capital gains income tax is unconstitutional.
That decision is expected to be appealed, with the state Supreme Court having the final say on the matter.