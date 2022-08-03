(The Center Square) – A rule of thumb used by political handicappers is that if an incumbent can get over 50% of the vote in the primary, that candidate can probably win the general election. By that standard, early returns indicate that none of the incumbents in Washington’s 42nd Legislative District are safe.
State Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, had 49.18% of the vote in early counting released Tuesday night by the Office of the Washington State Secretary of State. Her nearest opponent, Tawsha Dykstra Thompson had 35.93% of the primary vote but her Republican opponents collectively received 50.78% of the vote.
State Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, was receiving 33.38% of the vote in early returns while Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, who is giving up her state House seat for the state Senate run, had 47.64% of the vote. Sefzik’s Republican challenger, Whatcom County Councilmember Ben Elenbaas, was sitting at 18.95%.
In the vacant state House seat created by Shewmake’s Senate run, it was a four-way race, with Republicans candidates leading Democratic candidates 51.26% to 48.69%. The highest Democratic vote-getter in early returns was Joe Timmons at 29.14% and the highest Republican vote-getter was Dan Johnson at 27.44%.
Encompassing much of Whatcom County, the state's northwesternmost county, the 42 District could prove pivotal in the fight for the Washington Legislature in November.
The Republican coalition has to take four Senate seats and many more seats in the House to take control. To take the Senate, the GOP probably needs to hold onto Sefzik’s seat. To take the House, it likely needs to sweep the district’s two House seats.
Early returns show that that is a sweep is doable, but it is going to be an expensive fight in terms of ad spending. It will also require consolidation of Republican primary voters after all the in-party fighting of the primaries.
For the Senate seat, Sefzik has significant funds for the fight. He pointed out to The Center Square that he had out fundraised both his Democratic and Republican primary opponents combined.
According to early returns, Democrats in the 42nd are going to have to both shore up their bases and stretch to appeal to swing voters. To a certain extent, that appears to be the strategy that both are pursuing. Rule, for instance issued fliers touting support for both law enforcement and abortion rights.
Both Rule and Shewmake voted against the almost $17 billion transportation spending package in this year’s legislative session. Shewmake explained to The Center Square that she had done so because she did not like some of the tax increases in the bill. She did this at a time when her party was trying to avoid calling the fee increases tax hikes.
Additionally, when talking to The Center Square about an unrelated issue, Shewmake made the case for her legislation that loosen building restrictions and lower the cost of housing in Whatcom County and Washington state. In broad outline, it is pitched as a bill that many Republicans, including ones who vote in the general election, could get behind.