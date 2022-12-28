(The Center Square) – As people in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood deal with the impact of a recent flooding, the city and King County have several projects ongoing to help cut down on future floods.
A king tide flowed into South Park on the morning of Dec. 27. The nearby Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses as a result. Seattle Public Utilities crews have responded in South Park to support impacted residents and businesses.
Currently, the city is assessing needs including providing emergency housing to those affected, according to Seattle Public Utilities.
“Unfortunately, this is expected to happen more frequently as part of sea level rise—as are increased heavy rains,” the department said in a statement. “As a city, we are working to prioritize the needs of frontline communities as we adapt to new extremes in the water cycle.”
Seattle Public Utilities has been working to prevent flooding from the Duwamish River. The department distributed about $35.7 million in water revenues to upgrade and repair the city’s water lines and pump stations in 2022. This included the construction of the South Park Pump Station that will send stormwater runoff to the Duwamish Waterway during high tide events. The project is expected to finish sometime next year.
One of King County’s largest capital projects is nearing completion and could aid the South King County region during flooding events. The $275 million Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Center will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of polluted stormwater per day during severe rainstorms from the Duwamish River.
The treatment center will prevent polluted runoff to stream into the river when heavier rains cause nearby sewer pipes to overflow. It is set to open early next year.
The Seattle area is expected to see a series of winter weather storms for the next few days. The city said it could cause potentially significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage and road closures.