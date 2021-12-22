(The Center Square) – “What are you doing for Christmas this year?” was the question that went out to Washington statewide elected leaders and top legislative leaders from both parties this week.
Gov. Jay Inslee “will be spending time with his family. The governor, Trudi Inslee, their children and their spouses and grandchildren are vaccinated,” said Tara Lee, executive director of communications for the governor’s office.
The governor’s Christmas plans this year mark something of a departure from his approach last year, when he encouraged people to limit or cancel holiday gatherings and extended restrictions on bars and restaurants over the Christmas holiday.
The governor issued a caution on Twitter last month regarding Thanksgiving gatherings. It encouraged residents to check guests’ vaccination status, get COVID-19 tests, social distance and wear masks if any guests were not vaccinated. His Twitter account has not repeated that advice leading up to Christmas.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has similar plans to those of the governor.
“Commissioner Kreidler is spending the holidays at home with his family,” said Kara Klotz, a manager of communications for the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
Republican House Minority Leader JT Wilcox lives on a farm near Yelm. The Wilcoxes raise chickens, among other things, making this time of year quite busy.
“Christmas is the busiest holiday of all for food processors so anything we do is subject to the needs of our customers around the Northwest but in my family everyone comes to the farm,” he said. “We will be having part of the family with us on Christmas Eve and part for Christmas Day and it's likely that some of them will be delivering food to customers in between.”
Wilcox’s Republican counterpart in the state Senate, Sen. John Braun, was happy and sad as he contemplated this Christmas.
“Our children are grown, so my wife and I can’t count on seeing them at Christmas, but fortunately we will all be together this year,” Braun said.
The sad part comes from thinking about other Washington residents who won’t be able to see each other this year, and the family of one departed colleague in particular.
“I know that won’t be possible for many Washington families – including the family of one of our Republican state senators, Doug Ericksen, a gifted public servant who passed away December 17 after a month-long battle with COVID,” Braun said. “His children are around the same age as our youngest. They and his wife will be in our hearts on Christmas, and throughout this holiday season.”
Newly installed Secretary of State Steve Hobbs also is looking forward to some rare time with his adult sons.
"I plan on spending the holidays with my family, particularly with my kids," Hobbs said. "My oldest son just returned from a nine-month deployment to Ukraine with the Washington Army National Guard. His time with us will be short-lived as he begins college soon. My youngest son recently completed Army basic training, so he also has a small window of being here before starting another military course that will take up the better part of a year. Catching up with them about their experiences and spending time with them, while even for a short time, is what I am looking forward to.”
The House speaker’s office did not say what Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, is up to for Christmas but did give seasonal well-wishes all the same.
“The Speaker's office won't be able to provide details this late in the holiday season,” Jinkins legislative assistant Faith Flaherty said Tuesday. “Thank you for your request ,and I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”
As for what Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal is doing for Christmas, his office refused to comment.
“As this question doesn't have anything to do with the Superintendent's role in state government, we are not going to respond to it,” said Katy Payne, executive director of communications for the superintendent.