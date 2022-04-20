(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has gone high-tech in its survey of 2,200 lane miles of streets to plan maintenance and repair projects.
What once took three years to complete with seasonal workers physically looking over streets is now done by Transmap vehicles, say city officials.
One of these vehicles can travel the streets of Spokane, the second most populous city in Washington, and gather enough information to guide planning in less than two weeks.
The city reports the benefits of Transmap as a reduced risk for streets crews and having consistent information available to develop the six-year transportation plan.
Transmap collects data with cameras and lasers on various defects in the pavement along the stretch of the roadway.
That information is fed into the city’s Pavement Management System, where a score is calculated to guide priority of projects. Streets are rated on a scale from 0 to 100 using a pavement condition index.
The system also keeps track of historic maintenance and rehabilitation projects, along with specific data on roads, such as length, width and thickness.
The city conducts Transmap inspections every two years for major arterials and every four years for local access or residential streets.