(The Center Square) – The West Seattle Bridge construction saga is planned to be finished in September 2022 pending the completion of remaining tasks.
The Seattle Department of Transportation made the announcement on June 9, saying that the bridge is now undergoing the final repairs.
“We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of Sept. 12. Sharing that today is a relief since our focus has always been on safely getting everyone back on the bridge ASAP.” SDOT Program Manager Heather Marx said in a statement. “It’s been hard having to wait for this update, but we did need to get through the concrete work to understand exactly where we were schedule-wise.”
The $175 million bridge project started in 2020 after the over 40 year old structure began to show cracks. Delays plagued the project, from the COVID-19 pandemic to concrete worker strikes. In fact, the bridge repair project has become the butt of jokes throughout Seattle.
The project also frustrated many commuters going to and from West Seattle as traffic delays for the detour weren’t suited for the 1,000 cars, trucks and buses that traveled the West Seattle bridge prior. The detour traffic was up 3.5 times in May compared February, according to SDOT.
“I’m relieved we finally have a safe and certain reopening date and I know it’s disappointing to many that the concrete strike delays could not be overcome,” Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson said.
The structural concrete pouring was finished on May 26 and was followed by 28 days of hardening for the concrete to become strong enough to withstand 20 million pounds of force that come with the new post-tensioning system.
Currently, workers are installing ducts and threading steel cables through concrete blocks. However, these cables can’t be tightened until the concrete has finished hardening up.
There are three key repair procedures as part of the final phase of construction of the West Seattle Bridge: epoxy injections to fill remaining cracks, carbon-fiber wrapping to add strength to the bridge and post-tensioning with steel cables to compress the concrete, according to SDOT. These procedures should rehabilitate the structure as a whole and keep the bridge in a safe condition for “decades to come.”
Minor repairs that will happen just before the planned opening include replacing expansion joints, closing crew access holes, replacing overhead signs and concrete panels east of 35th Ave SW, removing detours and adjusting traffic signals in West Seattle.
“We know that our residents and businesses in West Seattle, South Park, and Georgetown have had the bridge reopening date on their mind ever since it closed,” Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said. “We know we’re close – just a few months away.”