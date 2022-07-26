(The Center Square) – A key aspect of the $175 million West Seattle Bridge construction has been completed, keeping the project in line with its planned reopening time frame of September 2022.
The completed milestone in the bridge repair was the tightening of the steel post-tensioning cables inside the bridge, which was announced as finished on Monday.
Post-tensioning the steel cables in the bridge helps prevent the structure of the bridge from cracking and better respond to weather and external forces.
“Compressing the concrete makes the concrete stronger and restores the bridge’s ability to carry vehicular traffic,” added Heather Marx, the director of the West Seattle Bridge Program, in a video detailing the post-tensioning process.
The majority of the construction in July was dedicated to the post-tensioning process. In the beginning of the process, workers first pulled the cables to about 20% of its final tension force instead of the full 100%.
“Pulling the cables to 20% provided engineers with a vital quality-control data point for the final stressing because the inspectors cannot see the cables as they are stressed in the pipes,” SDOT explained in a blog post.
Eventually the tightening was increased to 100% to maximize the $175 million bridge. This completes what SDOT considers one of three key repair procedures.
Hydraulic equipment was used to tighten the cables. This specific type of equipment uses high pressure liquid to pull and tighten each cable.
The other two key procedures that are still in process are completing the final epoxy injections to fill cracks and carbon-fiber wrapping to increase the strength of the bridge. These three procedures will keep the bridge in safe condition for “decades to come,” according to SDOT.
Other remaining tasks for the two-year-long repair project includes removing work platforms, conducting load tests and inspect repairs, restoring the pavement on the bridge deck and removing construction equipment, according to SDOT.
SDOT says their contracting construction crew has worked up to seven days a week to maintain the announced reopening week of Sept. 12.