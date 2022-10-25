(The Center Square) – “At the city we’re not partisan, it not about the parties,” Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said during deliberations to reject a map submitted by the Spokane Redistricting Board and begin the process of accepting a map drawn up by fellow Councilor Zack Zappone for Zappone's own district.
While it is technically true that Spokane council offices are nonpartisan races, Beggs' political opponents on and off the council aren't buying it.
“I feel like I’m living in Gotham City right now,” said Jennifer Thomas, a member of Spokane’s Redistricting Board.
Thomas believes the council was “ethically wrong” to substitute a map drawn by Zappone for the board's work to rebalance populations in three council districts in a Monday night vote. Redistricting happens in response to the U.S. Census, which is required by the U.S. Constitution.
Not having to declare an affiliation for a council position doesn't mean that you aren't politically driven, she told The Center Square.
“I think this is an issue that will be brought up for years to come,” agreed Councilor Jonathan Bingle in an interview with The Center Square.
He views the council’s action on Monday as “gerrymandering,” which is manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency.
“I am honestly shocked by this entire thing. This council couldn’t care less about what anyone else wants unless they agree with it,” he said.
He said the council explained away the support of 65% of residents in a recent survey for the redrawn council district map unanimously recommended by Thomas, Richard Friedlander, chair of the board, and Heather Beebe-Stevenson, and grouped this into a disturbing pattern of behavior.
“Every time the process plays out in a way they disagree with, they call it flawed and then do what they want – yet they keep using the same tools to gather feedback from the community,” said Bingle.
The map approved by a 4-2 vote favors Democrats in Zappone’s District 3 by several more points than the board version, said Thomas.
She said Zappone was only supposed to be present for the redistricting process in an advisory capacity, which is spelled out by the city charter, not propose a new map.
Beggs said he doesn’t represent a specific district as head of the council so he was involved in the mapping process in an advisory role. He said Zappone was there to “be a voice “ for the council.
“Then why didn't Zappone submit maps for anyone but himself?" asked Thomas. "How can he be advisory when he turns in a map that clearly benefits the Democrat party in his district?”
The map for District 3 developed by the board had a 3.8% spread between parties, with 51.7% Democrats and 47.9% Republicans. Under Zappone’s proposal, the spread widens to 5.3%, with 52.5% Democrats and 47.2% Republicans.
Beggs said the differential between parties in Zappone’s map is within the 5% margin allowed by the law.
Councilor Betsy Wilkerson led the move to proceed with Zappone’s map because she said it did a better job of preserving existing communities of related and mutual interest. She was supported in that move by Beggs and Councilors Karen Stratton and Lori Kinnear.
“When I got emails [about redistricting], it wasn’t about politics it was about keeping neighborhoods together,” said Wilkerson.
“This is local government. We run with no party behind our names. I don’t see myself as a Democrat or Republican,” said Stratton.
Bingle said that is not a believable statement given the council’s actions this year. Not only has the majority, which has a more progressive outlook, tried to set Mayor Nadine Woodward, who is more conservative, up for failure on homeless shelters, siting of police precincts and other issues, he said Beggs appears to be “reimagining” government.
A few months ago, he said Beggs publicly stated that Spokane has a “unique” charter in that there is both a “strong mayor” and “strong council” style of governance.
However, Bingle said the city charter explicitly states: “All power of the City, unless otherwise provided in this Charter, shall be exercised by the mayor and city council in a strong-mayor form of government.”
“You can’t make something a reality just by saying it,” he said. “This council is doing everything it can to usurp the mayor’s powers and to steer the city in the direction it wants to go."
On Monday, Zappone abstained from the map option vote. Bingle challenged him for not participating, telling Beggs that abstentions were reserved for conflict situations, something Zappone denied.
“There’s been a lot of talk about me in the process, so I just wanted to recuse myself from the process,” he explained.
Beggs said he had the authority to allow for abstentions, which Zappone had been granted.
He disagreed with Bingle’s assertion that the council's basis of supporting Zappone’s map was at the bottom of the legislative requirement list. He said the list was an overall directive and it’s order was not prioritized.
Although the city appointed boards, commissions and committees to study issues and make recommendations, Beggs said their choices did not have to be followed.
“At the end of the day I have to decide what I think is best for the city,” he said.
Bingle said the Legislature had clearly stated that redistricting could not be used to favor a political party, which Zappone’s map had done.
“Governance shouldn’t be about doing whatever you want just because you can,” he said.
Councilor Michael Cathcart joined Bingle in opposition to the map substitution.
The map has to go through two hearings before it can be adopted. The city has to adopt a map by Nov. 15 and is expected to do so at its Nov. 7 meeting.