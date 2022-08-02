(The Center Square) – State and local government efforts to help residents during heat waves were not enough for three people who died from heat-related illnesses last week during the 90-degree days.
After the heat wave that hit Western Washington in 2021 resulted in the deaths of 38 people, the surrounding counties and cities began to crack down to better prepare for prolonged heat waves.
As of July 31, three deaths occurred from hyperthermia and three more occurred from accidental drowning in the six day heat wave, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.
The office did say the number of deaths is preliminary and that additional deaths may be identified later.
Last week’s heat wave caused hospitals and medical providers to see over 50 EMS responses for suspected heat-related illnesses. July 28 saw the highest number of emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses with 22, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.
“In 2019, 2020 and 2021, the highest one-day counts of EMS incidents for heat-related illness were less than 10, less than 10, and 236, respectively,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement. “Our EMS system typically responds to about 600 total incidents per day.”
The deaths come after county officials took steps to mitigate heat situations that have proven deadly for some residents.
In June, King County continued their efforts to prepare the area for extreme heat by starting a heat mitigation strategy that involved various county departments, cities, non-profit organizations, healthcare providers and emergency responders collaborating to identify actions needed for an immediate response to extreme heat.
Last month, the King County Council looked into facilities to be used for the homeless and senior citizens. In anticipation of the heat wave, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority made funding of $2,000 available to homeless service providers across the county to support homeless as the heat wave rolled through.
In May, The King County Land Conservation Initiative was announced as a way to prioritize the permanent protection of urban greenspaces to prevent increases in concrete surfaces that retain heat. If passed by voters in the upcoming November ballot, the Conservation initiative would change the program back to its original rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value from its current rate of 3.12 cents. That would cost the owner of a median-value home about $21.75 more per year, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Seattle is considered one of the least air-conditioned metro areas in the U.S. Organizations such as Puget Sound Energy and the Washington State Department of Commerce has implemented programs to provide low-income households with air conditioner units.