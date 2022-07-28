(The Center Square) – The state Senate race in Seattle’s 36th District comes down to a key difference of opinions on taxes and spending.
Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, is looking to move on from her spot on the House of Representatives and instead stand for the district that covers Seattle’s Queen Anne, Ballard, Interbay and Magnolia.
Her opponent is Kate Martin, a planning and design consultant who considers herself a "bipartisan wing Democrat who operates between the 40 yard lines."
Martin was a registered Republican in the past but she has been a member of the Democratic party since 2021.
The candidates differ markedly in their approaches to taxation. Frame is looking to make Washington’s tax policy more progressive, whereas Martin does not think more taxation is the answer.
Frame believes the current tax structure in Washington is the most regressive in the country. She wants the wealthy to pay a greater share.
“In fact, the lowest income folks in our state pay at least six times more in taxes as a share of their income than the highest income households. This is wrong and it's not sustainable,” Frame said on her campaign website. “We cannot continue to fund our most vital programs on the backs of the poor and working class, while the wealthy and large corporations receive massive tax breaks and don't pay their fair share.”
A member of the state House, Frame proposed a tax of 1% on state residents whose worldwide wealth is over $1 billion. That bill has yet to be passed out of committee after being introduced in the beginning of last year.
Martin, on the other hand, is not so quick to jump on the idea of a state income tax in the state. She told The Center Square that there are 21 billionaires in Washington and that having different standards for taxing people could cause bigger problems later on.
“I don’t like different standards applied to people depending on how wealthy they are. It all feels like an attempt to get the camel’s nose in the tent,” Martin said in an email. “I find that over time I’m generally leaning toward flat taxes that everyone participates in. That said, I’m generally not too interested in a state income tax right now.”
Martin says that if she is elected for the state Senate seat, she’ll begin looking at revenue and expenses to improve the state's performance. She uses an example of K-12 education consuming 24% of the Washington State budget.
“Obviously if almost 70% of the kids aren’t learning to do math in our state, we’re going to pay for that in spades later – with so many of the higher paying jobs requiring math skills, we’re in trouble,” Martin added.
Martin believes Washington residents should expect more on their tax dollars, with over $18,000 being spent on each student per year.
She said that while Washington is not the worst state for finances, the likely national recession is going to be a problem for the state's budget balance.
“Rising interest rates will surely signal that the party is over, but will the state keep partying anyway?” she asked.
Frame did not reply to a request for comment.