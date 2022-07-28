In this image taken from video provided by TVW, Washington state's public affairs network, Washington Rep Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, chairwoman of the House Finance Committee, is shown against a virtual background while speaking to the committee during a remote public hearing, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Washington state's richest residents, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, would pay a wealth tax on certain financial assets worth more than $1 billion under a bill proposed by Frame, who says she is seeking a fair and equitable tax code. Under the bill, starting Jan. 1, 2022 for taxes due in 2023, a 1% tax would be levied on "extraordinary" assets ranging from cash, publicly traded options, futures contracts, and stocks and bonds. (TVW via AP)